McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 1.31 million shares of the McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.41, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $679.59M. MUX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.71, offering almost -21.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.88% since then. We note from McEwen Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.07 million.

McEwen Mining Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MUX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. McEwen Mining Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) trade information

Instantly MUX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5050 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 46.19% year-to-date, but still up 1.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) is 2.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MUX is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -41.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) estimates and forecasts

McEwen Mining Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 46.92 percent over the past six months and at a 47.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect McEwen Mining Inc. to make $37.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.90%.

MUX Dividends

McEwen Mining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders