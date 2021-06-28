Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 72.7 million shares of the Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) were traded, and its beta was -0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.81, and it changed around $0.3 or 8.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.48M. MRIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.70, offering almost -49.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.08% since then. We note from Marin Software Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 47.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.79 million.
Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information
Instantly MRIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.39 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 88.61% year-to-date, but still up 132.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) is 141.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRIN is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -267.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -267.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $115 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Marin Software Incorporated to make $115 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.40%. Marin Software Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 1.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.
MRIN Dividends
Marin Software Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.61% of Marin Software Incorporated shares, and 21.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.49%. Marin Software Incorporated stock is held by 20 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.83% of the shares, which is about 0.43 million shares worth $0.77 million.
Sapphire Ventures, LLC, with 3.50% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.16 million shares worth $0.28 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held roughly 80482.0 shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 1.45% of the total shares outstanding.