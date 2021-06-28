Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.52 million shares of the Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.25, and it changed around $0.19 or 3.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $195.19M. LHDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.99, offering almost -623.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.43% since then. We note from Lucira Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

Lucira Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LHDX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Lucira Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) trade information

Instantly LHDX has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.25 on Friday, 06/25/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.98% year-to-date, but still up 8.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) is 5.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LHDX is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -71.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -52.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) estimates and forecasts

Lucira Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Lucira Health Inc. to make $15.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

LHDX Dividends

Lucira Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.44% of Lucira Health Inc. shares, and 50.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.31%. Lucira Health Inc. stock is held by 69 institutions, with EPIQ Capital Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 34.31% of the shares, which is about 13.23 million shares worth $160.13 million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 2.89% or 1.12 million shares worth $13.5 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.89 million shares worth $10.8 million, making up 2.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund held roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $2.7 million, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.