Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX): Decline Of -198.61% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2021

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.88, and it changed around $0.04 or 1.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $450.79M. LCTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.13, offering almost -8.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 74.65% since then. We note from Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LCTX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) trade information

Instantly LCTX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.00 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 61.36% year-to-date, but still up 5.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) is 20.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.12, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LCTX is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $8.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -198.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) estimates and forecasts

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 61.36 percent over the past six months and at a 7.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 49.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $480k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. to make $490k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.40%.

LCTX Dividends

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.61% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 37.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.97%. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 113 institutions, with Broadwood Capital, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 20.97% of the shares, which is about 34.01 million shares worth $79.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.43% or 5.56 million shares worth $13.07 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3.47 million shares worth $6.12 million, making up 2.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.48 million shares worth around $4.36 million, which represents about 1.53% of the total shares outstanding.