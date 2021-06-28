Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT).

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.76, and it changed around -$1.97 or -6.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.20B. SKYT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.43, offering almost -19.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.45% since then. We note from SkyWater Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 467.80K.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) trade information

Instantly SKYT has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.82 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 62.12% year-to-date, but still down -7.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) is 10.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.33, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -9.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SKYT is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 6.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) estimates and forecasts

SKYT Dividends

SkyWater Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 78.89% of SkyWater Technology Inc. shares, and 4.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.35%. SkyWater Technology Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Neuberger & Berman Small Cap Growth Fund being the largest institutional investor. By May 30, 2021, it held 0.46% of the shares, which is about 0.18 million shares worth $4.72 million.

Wells Fargo Var Tr-Small Cap Growth Fd, with 0.25% or 97829.0 shares worth $2.03 million as of Apr 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.