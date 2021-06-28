Let’s Talk About How Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.52 million shares of the Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) were traded, and its beta was -0.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.95, and it changed around $0.22 or 4.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $148.00M. SIEB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.50, offering almost -273.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.77% since then. We note from Siebert Financial Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 272.16K.
Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) trade information
Instantly SIEB has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.97 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.86% year-to-date, but still up 13.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) is 25.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.68 day(s).
Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.50%.
SIEB Dividends
Siebert Financial Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 66.39% of Siebert Financial Corp. shares, and 6.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.60%. Siebert Financial Corp. stock is held by 62 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.55% of the shares, which is about 0.49 million shares worth $1.96 million.
Marshall Wace LLP, with 0.88% or 0.28 million shares worth $1.12 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $0.67 million, making up 0.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.53 million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.
