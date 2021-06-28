Let’s Talk About How Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) were traded, and its beta was -0.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.20, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $232.97M. NMRD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.40, offering almost -70.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.41% since then. We note from Nemaura Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Nemaura Medical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NMRD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nemaura Medical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) trade information

Instantly NMRD has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.57 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 170.56% year-to-date, but still up 5.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) is -20.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NMRD is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -47.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.80%.

NMRD Dividends

Nemaura Medical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 61.63% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares, and 6.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.86%.

Sabby Management, LLC and Blackrock Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 0.49 million shares worth $1.86 million, making up 2.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Inc. held roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $1.38 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.