Let’s Talk About How BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 0.8 million shares of the BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $225.90, and it changed around -$4.12 or -1.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.02B. BNTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $252.78, offering almost -11.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $54.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.05% since then. We note from BioNTech SE’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.06 million.

BioNTech SE stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended BNTX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. BioNTech SE is expected to report earnings per share of $8.92 for the current quarter.

Instantly BNTX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 238.00 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 182.16% year-to-date, but still up 8.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) is 13.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $156.83, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -44.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BNTX is forecast to be at a low of $91.40 and a high of $197.02. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 12.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 59.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BioNTech SE share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 129.88 percent over the past six months and at a 43,971.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2,082.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 916.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2,420.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.85 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect BioNTech SE to make $3.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7,710.80%.

BioNTech SE’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

