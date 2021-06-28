Let’s Get Started On The Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.35, and it changed around -$0.15 or -4.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $312.10M. DS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.02, offering almost -20.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.06% since then. We note from Drive Shack Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.55 million.

Drive Shack Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) trade information

Instantly DS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.58 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 47.06% year-to-date, but still up 1.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) is 17.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DS is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -49.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.30%. Drive Shack Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -2.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

DS Dividends

Drive Shack Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s Major holders