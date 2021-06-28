Let’s Discuss The TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 17.19 million shares of the TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) were traded, and its beta was 0.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.87, and it changed around -$0.55 or -2.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.39B. TAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.96, offering almost -265.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.93% since then. We note from TAL Education Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.55 million.

TAL Education Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TAL as a Hold, whereas 22 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. TAL Education Group is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Instantly TAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.08 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.22% year-to-date, but still up 11.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is -36.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TAL is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -302.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

TAL Education Group share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.88 percent over the past six months and at a 335.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -122.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 175.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.32 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect TAL Education Group to make $1.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.10%.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.19% of TAL Education Group shares, and 94.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.75%. TAL Education Group stock is held by 657 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.41% of the shares, which is about 59.55 million shares worth $3.21 billion.

Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, with 13.02% or 57.81 million shares worth $3.11 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 15.27 million shares worth $1.18 billion, making up 3.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 5.29 million shares worth around $406.69 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.