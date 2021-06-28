Let’s Discuss The Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 5.72 million shares of the Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) were traded, and its beta was 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.32, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.09B. DNN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.80, offering almost -36.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.27% since then. We note from Denison Mines Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.35 million.

Denison Mines Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DNN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Denison Mines Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Instantly DNN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3800 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 104.02% year-to-date, but still down -2.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) is 13.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DNN is forecast to be at a low of $1.28 and a high of $2.47. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -87.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Denison Mines Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 112.63 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Denison Mines Corp. to make $3.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2018. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.50%.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.51% of Denison Mines Corp. shares, and 17.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.49%. Denison Mines Corp. stock is held by 136 institutions, with Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.27% of the shares, which is about 18.25 million shares worth $19.89 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 2.06% or 16.61 million shares worth $18.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 20.39 million shares worth $25.49 million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund held roughly 11.78 million shares worth around $7.75 million, which represents about 1.46% of the total shares outstanding.