La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 3.06 million shares of the La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) were traded, and its beta was 2.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.76, and it changed around $0.11 or 2.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $127.71M. LJPC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.85, offering almost -64.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.62% since then. We note from La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 280.15K.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LJPC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) trade information

Instantly LJPC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.10 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.68% year-to-date, but still up 6.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) is 5.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -5.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LJPC is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $4.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 5.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) estimates and forecasts

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.93 percent over the past six months and at a 126.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 82.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 88.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 116.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company to make $12.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.5 million and $9.07 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.60%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company earnings are expected to increase by 66.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 13.20% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

LJPC Dividends

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.67% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares, and 78.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.16%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company stock is held by 108 institutions, with Tang Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 34.24% of the shares, which is about 9.41 million shares worth $39.88 million.

RTW Investments LP, with 8.47% or 2.33 million shares worth $9.87 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.54 million shares worth $2.27 million, making up 1.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $2.15 million, which represents about 1.76% of the total shares outstanding.