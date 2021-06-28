Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 6.63 million shares of the Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.13, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $416.15M. KIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.28, offering almost -1.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.95% since then. We note from Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Kindred Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended KIN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) trade information

Instantly KIN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.22 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 111.83% year-to-date, but still down -0.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) is 90.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KIN is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $15.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) estimates and forecasts

Kindred Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 101.99 percent over the past six months and at a -29.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -126.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -49.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Kindred Biosciences Inc. to make $4.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $39.57 million and $1.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -86.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 347.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.60%. Kindred Biosciences Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 65.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

KIN Dividends

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.97% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares, and 70.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.01%. Kindred Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 126 institutions, with Park West Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.17% of the shares, which is about 6.41 million shares worth $31.88 million.

Point72 Asset Management, L.P., with 8.50% or 3.85 million shares worth $19.14 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.16 million shares worth $5.79 million, making up 2.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.96 million shares worth around $4.81 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.