Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.31, and it changed around -$0.62 or -7.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $337.21M. KLDO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.50, offering almost -180.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.05% since then. We note from Kaleido Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 363.59K.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KLDO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.57 for the current quarter.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) trade information

Instantly KLDO has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.47 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.67% year-to-date, but still up 8.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) is 1.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 21.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KLDO is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -283.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) estimates and forecasts

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.25 percent over the past six months and at a 2.46% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $110k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Kaleido Biosciences Inc. to make $110k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

KLDO Dividends

Kaleido Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.91% of Kaleido Biosciences Inc. shares, and 80.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.18%. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 96 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 46.04% of the shares, which is about 19.58 million shares worth $158.56 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.98% or 6.37 million shares worth $51.6 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 2.47 million shares worth $19.47 million, making up 5.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $4.17 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.