It’s Easy To Bet On Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.61, and it changed around $1.1 or 5.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.66B. YALA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.35, offering almost -110.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.08% since then. We note from Yalla Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

Yalla Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended YALA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Yalla Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) trade information

Instantly YALA has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.95 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.85% year-to-date, but still up 9.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) is 22.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YALA is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) estimates and forecasts

Yalla Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.19 percent over the past six months and at a -21.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 101.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Yalla Group Limited to make $72.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 115.20%.

Yalla Group Limited earnings are expected to increase by -113.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 55.00% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

YALA Dividends

Yalla Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Yalla Group Limited shares, and 12.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.70%. Yalla Group Limited stock is held by 58 institutions, with Franchise Capital Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.02% of the shares, which is about 1.21 million shares worth $30.29 million.

Fred Alger Management, LLC, with 0.36% or 0.43 million shares worth $10.85 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Social Media Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 0.16 million shares worth $3.51 million, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Social Media Index ETF held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $1.74 million, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.