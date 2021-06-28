It’s Easy To Bet On Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 3.01 million shares of the Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) have been traded, and its beta is 2.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.85, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.87B. SRNE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.39, offering almost -96.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.51% since then. We note from Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.32 million.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SRNE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) trade information

Instantly SRNE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.30 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 44.47% year-to-date, but still up 14.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) is 34.52% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SRNE is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -204.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -92.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) estimates and forecasts

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.19 percent over the past six months and at a 183.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 221.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2,637.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. to make $23.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.01 million and $11.75 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 93.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 98.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.90%. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 41.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 37.00% per year for the next five years.

SRNE Dividends

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.16% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 27.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.75%. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 297 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.75% of the shares, which is about 19.41 million shares worth $160.52 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.72% or 13.55 million shares worth $112.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 7.53 million shares worth $62.28 million, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 5.9 million shares worth around $48.57 million, which represents about 2.05% of the total shares outstanding.