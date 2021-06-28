Is Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PBLA) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.01, and it changed around $0.17 or 4.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.79M. PBLA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.00, offering almost -149.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.9% since then. We note from Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 59270.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 69.49K.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PBLA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Instantly PBLA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.25 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.87% year-to-date, but still up 3.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) is -9.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBLA is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -149.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -99.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.30%.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.68% of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 11.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.51%. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Ikarian Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.42% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $1.36 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC, with 1.82% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.73 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 20849.0 shares worth $82353.0, making up 0.21% of all outstanding shares.