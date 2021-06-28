Is Cricut Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CRCT) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 2.82 million shares of the Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.99, and it changed around $8.54 or 25.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.43B. CRCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.89, offering almost 7.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.56% since then. We note from Cricut Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 832.67K.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) trade information

Instantly CRCT has showed a green trend with a performance of 25.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.62 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 135.90% year-to-date, but still up 18.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) is 29.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.97 day(s).

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $319.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Cricut Inc. to make $252.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Cricut Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 294.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 17.70% per year for the next five years.

CRCT Dividends

Cricut Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.19% of Cricut Inc. shares, and 88.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.93%. Cricut Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with Granahan Investment Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.88% of the shares, which is about 2.45 million shares worth $48.39 million.

FMR, LLC, with 8.86% or 1.46 million shares worth $28.81 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.69 million shares worth $13.63 million, making up 4.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $3.47 million, which represents about 1.07% of the total shares outstanding.