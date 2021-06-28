Is Cricut Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CRCT) Stock Ready For A Price Spike? – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Company   »  Is Cricut Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CRCT) Stock Ready For ...

Is Cricut Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CRCT) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 2.82 million shares of the Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.99, and it changed around $8.54 or 25.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.43B. CRCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.89, offering almost 7.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.56% since then. We note from Cricut Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 832.67K.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) trade information

Instantly CRCT has showed a green trend with a performance of 25.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.62 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 135.90% year-to-date, but still up 18.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) is 29.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.97 day(s).

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $319.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Cricut Inc. to make $252.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Cricut Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 294.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 17.70% per year for the next five years.

CRCT Dividends

Cricut Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.19% of Cricut Inc. shares, and 88.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.93%. Cricut Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with Granahan Investment Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.88% of the shares, which is about 2.45 million shares worth $48.39 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

FMR, LLC, with 8.86% or 1.46 million shares worth $28.81 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.69 million shares worth $13.63 million, making up 4.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $3.47 million, which represents about 1.07% of the total shares outstanding.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam