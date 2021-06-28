Is Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX: BRN) Worth Your Money In 2021?

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.32, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.79M. BRN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.99, offering almost -110.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.12% since then. We note from Barnwell Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 953.34K.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) trade information

Instantly BRN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.45 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 161.42% year-to-date, but still up 15.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) is 2.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.00%.

BRN Dividends

Barnwell Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.33% of Barnwell Industries Inc. shares, and 11.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.04%. Barnwell Industries Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.14% of the shares, which is about 0.43 million shares worth $1.09 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.99% or 82066.0 shares worth $0.21 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 62082.0 shares worth $0.16 million, making up 0.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 60000.0 shares worth around $0.15 million, which represents about 0.72% of the total shares outstanding.