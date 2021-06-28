Is AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 1.2 million shares of the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.47, and it changed around $0.05 or 3.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $163.20M. ACRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.94, offering almost -100.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.29% since then. We note from AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ACRX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) trade information

Instantly ACRX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5300 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.52% year-to-date, but still up 2.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) is 5.19% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACRX is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -512.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -376.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) estimates and forecasts

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.40 percent over the past six months and at a 38.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.00%.

ACRX Dividends

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.93% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 34.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.51%. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 110 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.39% of the shares, which is about 7.61 million shares worth $12.94 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 4.41% or 5.25 million shares worth $8.92 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.2 million shares worth $5.43 million, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.27 million shares worth around $2.95 million, which represents about 1.91% of the total shares outstanding.