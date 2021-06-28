Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.84 million shares of the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.34, and it changed around $0.11 or 1.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.86B. INO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.79, offering almost -261.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.79% since then. We note from Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.30 million.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended INO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

Instantly INO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.55 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.29% year-to-date, but still up 8.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) is 25.24% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INO is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -274.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 35.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) estimates and forecasts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.34 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.20%.

INO Dividends

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.66% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 36.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.17%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 293 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.36% of the shares, which is about 17.52 million shares worth $162.54 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.49% or 11.49 million shares worth $106.62 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5.85 million shares worth $54.28 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 4.77 million shares worth around $36.01 million, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.