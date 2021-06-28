Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) In 2021: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.59 million shares of the Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) were traded, and its beta was 2.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.05, and it changed around -$1.32 or -4.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $464.79M. NOTV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.98, offering almost -14.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.06% since then. We note from Inotiv Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 143.03K.

Inotiv Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NOTV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Inotiv Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) trade information

Instantly NOTV has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.21 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 128.05% year-to-date, but still down -2.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) is 16.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOTV is forecast to be at a low of $31.00 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -10.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) estimates and forecasts

Inotiv Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 179.10 percent over the past six months and at a 48.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Inotiv Inc. to make $22.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.40%.

NOTV Dividends

Inotiv Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.72% of Inotiv Inc. shares, and 21.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.05%. Inotiv Inc. stock is held by 51 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.30% of the shares, which is about 0.68 million shares worth $13.62 million.

Next Century Growth Investors LLC, with 3.95% or 0.63 million shares worth $12.5 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.25 million shares worth $4.93 million, making up 1.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $2.61 million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.