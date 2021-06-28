Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) Stock Forecast 2021: $44.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 2.46 million shares of the Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.83, and it changed around -$0.24 or -0.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $985.67M. INBX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.97, offering almost -97.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.75% since then. We note from Inhibrx Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 194.26K.

Inhibrx Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INBX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Inhibrx Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.56 for the current quarter.

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) trade information

Instantly INBX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.80 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.66% year-to-date, but still down -2.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) is 30.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INBX is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $44.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -70.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -35.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) estimates and forecasts

Inhibrx Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.01 percent over the past six months and at a 27.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -82.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $820k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Inhibrx Inc. to make $820k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -18.00%.

INBX Dividends

Inhibrx Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.06% of Inhibrx Inc. shares, and 43.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.94%. Inhibrx Inc. stock is held by 88 institutions, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.03% of the shares, which is about 5.31 million shares worth $106.49 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 5.23% or 1.98 million shares worth $39.67 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.2 million shares worth $24.08 million, making up 3.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $13.12 million, which represents about 1.63% of the total shares outstanding.