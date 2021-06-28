Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.92, and it changed around -$0.13 or -4.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.71M. IKT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.80, offering almost -304.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.11% since then. We note from Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 368.65K.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) trade information

Instantly IKT has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.08 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.68% year-to-date, but still up 0.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) is -39.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 62340.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IKT is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -413.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -413.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) estimates and forecasts

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.15% of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 12.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.76%. Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.99% of the shares, which is about 100000.0 shares worth $0.6 million.

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC, with 0.19% or 18800.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and 360 Funds-Timber Point Global Tactical Allocation Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 100000.0 shares worth $0.52 million, making up 0.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, 360 Funds-Timber Point Global Tactical Allocation Fd held roughly 50000.0 shares worth around $0.3 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.