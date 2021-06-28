Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) Stock Forecast: By 2021, Bulls Expect $12.00 Per Share

In today’s recent session, 0.91 million shares of the Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have been traded, and its beta is 2.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.12, and it changed around $0.11 or 3.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $269.49M. INFI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.98, offering almost -91.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 75.0% since then. We note from Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended INFI as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) trade information

Instantly INFI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.38 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 41.98% year-to-date, but still down -9.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) is -2.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INFI is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -284.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) estimates and forecasts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.65 percent over the past six months and at a 14.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $310k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $330k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $360k and $496k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -13.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -33.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.70%.

INFI Dividends

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.17% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 55.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.20%. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 98 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.46% of the shares, which is about 8.38 million shares worth $27.08 million.

Consonance Capital Management LP, with 7.42% or 6.58 million shares worth $21.24 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.06 million shares worth $6.64 million, making up 2.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.38 million shares worth around $4.45 million, which represents about 1.55% of the total shares outstanding.