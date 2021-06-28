If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH)

In today’s recent session, 5.0 million shares of the UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $72.06, and it changed around $2.29 or 3.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.13B. PATH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.00, offering almost -24.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $61.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.65% since then. We note from UiPath Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.49 million.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Instantly PATH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 72.90 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is -17.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77.37, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PATH is forecast to be at a low of $64.00 and a high of $86.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -19.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.06% of UiPath Inc. shares, and 26.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.33%. UiPath Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF being the largest institutional investor. By May 30, 2021, it held 0.86% of the shares, which is about 3.65 million shares worth $291.07 million.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, with 0.24% or 1.04 million shares worth $83.25 million as of May 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.