If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ: GRUB)

In the last trading session, 3.6 million shares of the Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.01, and it changed around -$0.31 or -1.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.06B. GRUB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.00, offering almost -99.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.27% since then. We note from Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GRUB as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB) trade information

Instantly GRUB has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.81 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.08% year-to-date, but still up 2.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB) is -3.98% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRUB is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -77.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 88.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -112.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $549.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. to make $565.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $406.48 million and $493.98 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.01%.

GRUB Dividends

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. shares, and 1.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.82%.