If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.95 million shares of the Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.06, and it changed around $0.23 or 6.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $96.71M. IFBD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.25, offering almost -177.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.95% since then. We note from Infobird Co. Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

Instantly IFBD has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.71 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.67% year-to-date, but still up 14.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) is 5.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) estimates and forecasts

IFBD Dividends

Infobird Co. Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.09% of Infobird Co. Ltd shares, and 6.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.23%.