If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, CM Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLF) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 0.82 million shares of the CM Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.36, and it changed around $0.7 or 5.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $717.32M. CMLF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.18, offering almost -103.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.69% since then. We note from CM Life Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 708.73K.

CM Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) trade information

Instantly CMLF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.65 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.67% year-to-date, but still down -8.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, CM Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) is -1.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.62 day(s).

CM Life Sciences Inc. (CMLF) estimates and forecasts

CMLF Dividends

CM Life Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

CM Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of CM Life Sciences Inc. shares, and 61.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.59%. CM Life Sciences Inc. stock is held by 71 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.56% of the shares, which is about 4.23 million shares worth $63.01 million.

SB Management Ltd, with 7.63% or 3.38 million shares worth $50.32 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ACAP Strategic Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 4.4 million shares worth $55.68 million, making up 9.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund held roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $15.9 million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.