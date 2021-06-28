How To Invest In BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.93 million shares of the BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.37, and it changed around -$0.57 or -9.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.96M. BCTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.00, offering almost -67.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.67% since then. We note from BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.13 million.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) trade information

Instantly BCTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.94 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.78% year-to-date, but still down -2.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) is 71.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.45 day(s).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) estimates and forecasts

BCTX Dividends

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.90% of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. shares, and 33.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.47%. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.12% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $0.62 million.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC, with 0.92% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.51 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.