Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO): Stock Forecast For 2021 Sees A A Decline Of -74.94%

In today’s recent session, 1.03 million shares of the Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.11, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.40M. HSTO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.34, offering almost -290.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.43% since then. We note from Histogen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

Histogen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HSTO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Histogen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) trade information

Instantly HSTO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2300 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.80% year-to-date, but still up 10.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) is 13.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HSTO is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -260.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -260.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 79.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -79.10%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.60%. Histogen Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -133.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 38.00% per year for the next five years.

HSTO Dividends

Histogen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.03% of Histogen Inc. shares, and 4.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.33%. Histogen Inc. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.40% of the shares, which is about 0.86 million shares worth $1.12 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.48% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.22 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 87394.0 shares worth $0.11 million, making up 0.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 81107.0 shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.