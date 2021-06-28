Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -53.13%

In today’s recent session, 1.71 million shares of the Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.02, and it changed around $0.88 or 6.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.52B. HIMX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.88, offering almost -19.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 78.43% since then. We note from Himax Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.28 million.

Himax Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HIMX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Himax Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) trade information

Instantly HIMX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.94 on Friday, 06/25/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 91.34% year-to-date, but still up 1.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is 23.06% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HIMX is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) estimates and forecasts

Himax Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 106.73 percent over the past six months and at a 246.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 37.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4,500.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 514.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $324.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Himax Technologies Inc. to make $325.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 81.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.10%.

HIMX Dividends

Himax Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.91 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.27. It is important to note, however, that the 1.91% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.46% of Himax Technologies Inc. shares, and 19.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.49%. Himax Technologies Inc. stock is held by 147 institutions, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.70% of the shares, which is about 8.19 million shares worth $111.79 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.00% or 3.48 million shares worth $47.51 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Upright Growth Fund and Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Global Technology Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.15 million shares worth $15.69 million, making up 0.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Global Technology Fd held roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $13.58 million, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.