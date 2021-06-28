GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.07 million shares of the GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) have been traded, and its beta is 2.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.14, and it changed around $3.73 or 8.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.63B. GRWG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.75, offering almost -43.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 87.25% since then. We note from GrowGeneration Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

GrowGeneration Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GRWG as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GrowGeneration Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) trade information

Instantly GRWG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 47.31 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.93% year-to-date, but still up 7.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) is 2.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRWG is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $77.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) estimates and forecasts

GrowGeneration Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.29 percent over the past six months and at a 363.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 26.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 150.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 137.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $111.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. to make $124.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $36.61 million and $55.01 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 205.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 126.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.80%. GrowGeneration Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 194.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

GRWG Dividends

GrowGeneration Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

