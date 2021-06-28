Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 2.88 million shares of the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) have been traded, and its beta is 2.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.73, and it changed around -$0.05 or -6.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $293.75M. GTE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.23, offering almost -68.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 75.34% since then. We note from Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.00 million.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information
Instantly GTE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8700 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 114.24% year-to-date, but still up 6.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is 26.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.24, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GTE is forecast to be at a low of $0.93 and a high of $2.44. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -234.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 58.60%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $190.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gran Tierra Energy Inc. to make $180.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $127.18 million and $138.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 49.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.70%.
GTE Dividends
Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take OffInvesting in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.25% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, and 32.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.13%. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock is held by 85 institutions, with GMT Capital Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 17.31% of the shares, which is about 63.52 million shares worth $23.11 million.
BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., with 11.33% or 41.57 million shares worth $15.12 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 7.65 million shares worth $4.5 million, making up 2.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 2.02 million shares worth around $1.19 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.