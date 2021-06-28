Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) Stock Forecast 2021: $25.65 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 0.9 million shares of the Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) have been traded, and its beta is 2.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.35, and it changed around $0.11 or 2.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.61M. GENE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.30, offering almost -136.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.99, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.25% since then. We note from Genetic Technologies Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) trade information

Instantly GENE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.59 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.78% year-to-date, but still up 0.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) is 5.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GENE is forecast to be at a low of $25.65 and a high of $25.65. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -489.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -489.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.10%.

GENE Dividends

Genetic Technologies Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.17% of Genetic Technologies Limited shares, and 1.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.79%. Genetic Technologies Limited stock is held by 15 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.50% of the shares, which is about 75512.0 shares worth $0.27 million.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC, with 0.43% or 64600.0 shares worth $0.23 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The former held 2511.0 shares worth $10973.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.