GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 1.15 million shares of the GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) have been traded, and its beta is 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.57, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.23M. JOB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.49, offering almost -336.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.79% since then. We note from GEE Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.28 million.

GEE Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended JOB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GEE Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Instantly JOB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6200 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.70% year-to-date, but still up 13.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) is 13.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JOB is forecast to be at a low of $2.75 and a high of $2.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -382.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -382.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect GEE Group Inc. to make $34.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.90%.

GEE Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

