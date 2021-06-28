Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 2.18 million shares of the Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.76, and it changed around -$1.54 or -7.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.15B. GATO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.00, offering almost -35.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.45% since then. We note from Gatos Silver Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 661.23K.

Gatos Silver Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GATO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gatos Silver Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) trade information

Instantly GATO has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.83 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.30% year-to-date, but still down -5.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) is 11.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.38, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GATO is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -35.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 82.30%, up from the previous year.

GATO Dividends

Gatos Silver Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.04% of Gatos Silver Inc. shares, and 92.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.31%. Gatos Silver Inc. stock is held by 82 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.94% of the shares, which is about 8.88 million shares worth $115.67 million.

Municipal Employees’ Retirement System Of Michigan, with 10.44% or 6.21 million shares worth $61.87 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 2.82 million shares worth $39.35 million, making up 4.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $11.38 million, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.