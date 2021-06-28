Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA)

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.62, and it changed around $0.18 or 2.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $109.73M. LYRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.50, offering almost -91.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.53% since then. We note from Lyra Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 132.03K.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LYRA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.59 for the current quarter.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) trade information

Instantly LYRA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.25 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.39% year-to-date, but still down -0.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) is 19.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LYRA is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -224.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -178.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) estimates and forecasts

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.04 percent over the past six months and at a 10.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -24.50% in the next quarter.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -96.90% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -6.20% per year for the next five years.

LYRA Dividends

Lyra Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.39% of Lyra Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 77.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.60%. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 73 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 24.79% of the shares, which is about 3.22 million shares worth $37.35 million.

Polaris Venture Management Co. V, L.L.C., with 8.47% or 1.1 million shares worth $12.76 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and JP Morgan U.S. Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 0.16 million shares worth $1.64 million, making up 1.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan U.S. Small Company Fund held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $1.52 million, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.