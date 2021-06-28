Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. Stocks (AMEX: CANF)

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.28, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.68M. CANF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.39, offering almost -92.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.77% since then. We note from Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 415.46K.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CANF as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) trade information

Instantly CANF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.37 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.40% year-to-date, but still down -1.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) is 5.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CANF is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -294.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -119.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) estimates and forecasts

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.28 percent over the past six months and at a 59.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -52.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. to make $70k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $204k and $211k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -65.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -66.80%.

CANF Dividends

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.07% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares, and 12.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.54%. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Cetera Advisor Networks LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.93% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $0.4 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.46% or 79873.0 shares worth $0.2 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.