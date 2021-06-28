Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Auris Medical Holding Ltd. Stocks (NASDAQ: EARS)

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) were traded, and its beta was 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.66, and it changed around $0.14 or 3.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.31M. EARS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.60, offering almost -80.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.05% since then. We note from Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.87 million.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) trade information

Instantly EARS has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.13 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.69% year-to-date, but still up 10.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) is 11.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EARS is forecast to be at a low of $14.30 and a high of $14.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -290.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -290.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 62.50%.

EARS Dividends

Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.45% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares, and 5.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.65%. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Ikarian Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.59% of the shares, which is about 0.46 million shares worth $1.61 million.

Boothbay Fund Management, LLC, with 0.40% or 51690.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 21727.0 shares worth $75609.0, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares.