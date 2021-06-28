Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY)

In the last trading session, 3.54 million shares of the Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) were traded, and its beta was 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.50, and it changed around $0.07 or 2.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.00M. ANY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.55, offering almost -122.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.8% since then. We note from Sphere 3D Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.37 million.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Instantly ANY has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.59 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 74.83% year-to-date, but still up 13.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) is 86.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANY is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1500.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1500.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sphere 3D Corp. to make $24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2018. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.72 million and $21.74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 66.90%. Sphere 3D Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 38.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.32% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares, and 7.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.72%. Sphere 3D Corp. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.74% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $0.38 million.

UBS Group AG, with 0.01% or 2000.0 shares worth $5220.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.