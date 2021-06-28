Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX)

In the last trading session, 2.88 million shares of the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.77, and it changed around -$1.04 or -2.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.86B. RXRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.85, offering almost -12.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.72% since then. We note from Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 626.04K.

Instantly RXRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.85 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.89% year-to-date, but still down -7.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) is 37.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.20, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RXRX is forecast to be at a low of $31.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.75% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 51.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.66%.