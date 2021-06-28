Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX)

In the last trading session, 2.14 million shares of the OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) were traded, and its beta was 1.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.81, and it changed around $0.35 or 6.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $490.71M. OCX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.57, offering almost -13.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.21% since then. We note from OncoCyte Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 521.15K.

OncoCyte Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OCX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. OncoCyte Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) trade information

Instantly OCX has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.85 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 143.10% year-to-date, but still up 8.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) is 32.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OCX is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -89.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) estimates and forecasts

OncoCyte Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 129.64 percent over the past six months and at a 41.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 645.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect OncoCyte Corporation to make $2.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $143k and $370k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 997.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 602.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.90%.

OCX Dividends

OncoCyte Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.38% of OncoCyte Corporation shares, and 61.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.96%. OncoCyte Corporation stock is held by 119 institutions, with Broadwood Capital, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 18.67% of the shares, which is about 16.78 million shares worth $87.07 million.

Pura Vida Investments, LLC, with 13.60% or 12.22 million shares worth $63.44 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.2 million shares worth $11.39 million, making up 2.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $7.96 million, which represents about 1.72% of the total shares outstanding.