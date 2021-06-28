Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) – Marketing Sentinel
Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT)

In the last trading session, 1.42 million shares of the Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.41, and it changed around $0.41 or 3.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.08B. IMVT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.75, offering almost -371.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.19% since then. We note from Immunovant Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Instantly IMVT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.47 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.30% year-to-date, but still up 1.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) is -26.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.53 day(s).

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Immunovant Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -76.72 percent over the past six months and at a -12.30% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 21.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -32.00% in the next quarter.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.90% of Immunovant Inc. shares, and 41.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.26%. Immunovant Inc. stock is held by 187 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.49% of the shares, which is about 6.36 million shares worth $101.96 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.08% or 4.0 million shares worth $64.11 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.92 million shares worth $46.82 million, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund held roughly 2.47 million shares worth around $39.67 million, which represents about 2.52% of the total shares outstanding.

