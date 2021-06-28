Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS)

In today’s recent session, 1.82 million shares of the Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.31, and it changed around -$0.23 or -3.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $657.73M. CLVS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.10, offering almost -75.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.34% since then. We note from Clovis Oncology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.66 million.

Clovis Oncology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CLVS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Clovis Oncology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.56 for the current quarter.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) trade information

Instantly CLVS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.65 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.25% year-to-date, but still up 9.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) is 29.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLVS is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -90.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 52.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) estimates and forecasts

Clovis Oncology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.39 percent over the past six months and at a 47.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 51.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $41.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Clovis Oncology Inc. to make $45.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.90%. Clovis Oncology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 41.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 79.10% per year for the next five years.

CLVS Dividends

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.84% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares, and 50.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.36%. Clovis Oncology Inc. stock is held by 232 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.46% of the shares, which is about 9.89 million shares worth $69.45 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.48% or 7.82 million shares worth $54.89 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 8.43 million shares worth $43.25 million, making up 8.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.86 million shares worth around $20.11 million, which represents about 2.74% of the total shares outstanding.