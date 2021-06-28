Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS)

In the last trading session, 3.5 million shares of the AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.50, and it changed around $0.81 or 8.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.76B. ASTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.37, offering almost -141.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.71% since then. We note from AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Instantly ASTS has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.86 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.68% year-to-date, but still down -0.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is 42.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.28 day(s).

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.92% of AST SpaceMobile Inc. shares, and 75.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.98%.