Future Outlook And Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.95 million shares of the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) have been traded, and its beta is 2.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.96, and it changed around $0.07 or 1.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $647.69M. SPPI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.24, offering almost -32.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.79% since then. We note from Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.77 million.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SPPI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) trade information

Instantly SPPI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.16 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.08% year-to-date, but still down -8.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) is 19.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPPI is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -203.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) estimates and forecasts

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.65 percent over the past six months and at a 26.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.10% in the next quarter.

4 analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $3.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.20%.

SPPI Dividends

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.52% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 64.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.54%. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 227 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 17.44% of the shares, which is about 28.17 million shares worth $91.85 million.

State Street Corporation, with 8.13% or 13.13 million shares worth $42.79 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 9.77 million shares worth $33.7 million, making up 6.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 8.78 million shares worth around $30.3 million, which represents about 5.44% of the total shares outstanding.