Future Outlook And Sana Biotechnology Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 3.45 million shares of the Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.14, and it changed around -$1.52 or -7.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.88B. SANA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.60, offering almost -133.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.94% since then. We note from Sana Biotechnology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 456.01K.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SANA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sana Biotechnology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Instantly SANA has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.83 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.47% year-to-date, but still down -14.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) is -8.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SANA is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -135.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -82.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) estimates and forecasts

Sana Biotechnology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry.

SANA Dividends

Sana Biotechnology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.11% of Sana Biotechnology Inc. shares, and 48.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.86%. Sana Biotechnology Inc. stock is held by 108 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 18.24% of the shares, which is about 34.24 million shares worth $1.15 billion.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with 5.42% or 10.18 million shares worth $340.56 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 1.26 million shares worth $38.84 million, making up 0.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $26.42 million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.