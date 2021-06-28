Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX) Shares Could Drop Up To -160.94%

In the last trading session, 1.54 million shares of the Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.06, and it changed around -$0.3 or -1.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.25B. FMTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.33, offering almost -116.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.03% since then. We note from Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 379.78K.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FMTX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.79 for the current quarter.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) trade information

Instantly FMTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.90 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.33% year-to-date, but still up 0.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) is -8.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FMTX is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $68.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -160.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) estimates and forecasts

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.77 percent over the past six months and at a 5.90% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 82.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.40% in the next quarter.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $500k and $500k respectively.

FMTX Dividends

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.05% of Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, and 91.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.52%. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock is held by 145 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 19.02% of the shares, which is about 9.01 million shares worth $252.51 million.

FMR, LLC, with 10.49% or 4.97 million shares worth $139.26 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 1.43 million shares worth $40.04 million, making up 3.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $28.84 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.