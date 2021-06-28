Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.42, and it changed around -$0.12 or -2.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $284.88M. FRSX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.14, offering almost -174.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.67% since then. We note from Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FRSX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

Instantly FRSX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.80 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.33% year-to-date, but still down -7.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) is 7.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRSX is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -194.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -47.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. to make $60k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

FRSX Dividends

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares, and 1.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.32%. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Psagot Investment House Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.48% of the shares, which is about 0.31 million shares worth $1.27 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD, with 0.20% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.82 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 10837.0 shares worth $73583.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.